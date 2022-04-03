Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Finds the Perfect Restaurant

Jeremy Renner has been playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010’s Thor, and this past holiday season saw his first solo project. Hawkeye followed the events of Avengers: Endgame and saw Clint teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is expected to take up the Hawkeye mantle in the future. It’s unclear if Renner’s days with the MCU are over, but the actor clearly has a lot of love for Hawkeye. Recently, he shared a fun throwback to his infamous Endgame hairstyle, and this week he took to Instagram to share a photo of a restaurant he came across in Chicago.

“Apparently this is happening #hawkeye #chicago,” Renner wrote. The photo includes the actor in front of a restaurant called Hawkeye’s Ribs. You can check out the post below:

During a recent chat with the Armchair Expert podcast (via The Direct), Renner opened up about the bond he shares with the other original Avengers.

“The greatest thing that ever came from the last 11 years of the Marvel world for me, or even all of us, is the original A6 that have been along the whole journey. There’s been marriages and divorces, and kids being born, and a lot of shifts and changes in our personal lives as well as our acting lives that we all shared together in a very specific way,” Renner shared. “All of them, they’re like family to me. You can’t replace that or quantify it, and we all got tattoos together just to symbolize our bond and love.”

In a previous chat with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Renner shared a similar sentiment and talked about the ongoing Avengers group chat.

“Just because you die on camera doesn’t mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it’s all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen,” Renner explained. “Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really speak too much about our job, and that’s what’s also great about being, you know, Avenger friends, you know. We speak about our kids. You know what I mean? We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff, you know?” He added, “Our friendship is very, very special and very unique, and I love them. I love them.”

As for the future of Hawkeye, Steinfeld recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) and teased what is next for her character.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

Hawkeye is currently streaming on Disney+.