Hawkeye’s Deleted Post-Credits Scene Revealed [UPDATED]

See paragraph 5 for an important correction to this story. Whenever there’s a Marvel movie, you stick around until after the credits to see what they’re teeing up next…but a planned post-credits scene for the first season of Hawkeye was scrapped, with a visual effects artist revealing what might have been on Twitter last night. In the season finale of Hawkeye, Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) fired off a Pym arrow, which shrunk the van being driven around by the Tracksuit Mafia bros. It was a fun way of getting rid of some fun, kind of goofy villains, and it’s likely that the post-credits scene was just a little too dark when you think about it.

That’s because the owl that delighted fans throughout Hawkeye may, possibly, have eaten them? Well, let’s explain.

According to Elaina Scott (on Twitter), “The post credits [of] the finale of Hawkeye was meant to have the owl taking the [bros] to its nest, kinda sad they cut it.Would have been hilarious!!”

Scott was formerly the animation lead on some of The CW’s Arrowverse shows.

Update 12/31/21, noon ET: Early reports indicated that Ms. Scott was an employee of Digital Domain, who worked on Hawkeye‘s VFX. A representative for Digital Domain reached out to clarify that Ms. Scott is not a Digital Domain employee, and did not work on Hawkeye in any capacity, so she would not have any inside information about such a scene. She did, apparently, work there until October, which led to the initial confusion, but Digital Domain wants to make it clear that this is not information she would have had access to while working there.

The idea that the owl may be planning on eating the Tracksuit Bros might be some well-earned karmic justice, but you can also see why it’s maybe not the ideal implication for a Disney+ show. Besides, you might want to use those idiots if there’s a season 2!

Fans weren’t totally sure what to make of the show’s post-credits tag as aired, which was a musical performance from Rogers: The Musical, an in-universe musical about the life of Captain America. The performance — of the song “Save the City” — was framed as a holiday gift from Marvel to fans, so that might imply that fans not impressed were a bit grinchy. But it wasn’t long before it came out that “Save the City” wasn’t the original plan.

