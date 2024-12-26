Hellhunters #1 Review: A Supernatural World War 2 Romp

World War 2 is always a fun time for Marvel’s super heroes, which makes sense considering characters like Captain America, Bucky, and Nick Fury were born as a result of the conflict. With teams like the Invaders and the Howling Commandos normally being the “go to” examples of super heroes fighting against Adolf Hitler’s forces, Marvel Comics is looking to branch out with a new World War 2 fighting force unlike anything seen before. In the premiere issue, we see the early formation of these Hellhunters, but do we also get a worthy opening salvo for this new Marvel band of heroes?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Hellhunters is a series that focuses on Marvel’s old and new heroes uniting under a supernatural banner, it makes sense that the series would have a definitive horror theme. Our issue begins with a band of German forces wandering into a bewitched wood that holds secrets and madness unique to this cursed locale, setting the stage for a threat that will unite this ragtag band of oddballs. The series works as both an origin story for the Hellhunters themselves and for “Ghost Rider ’44”, a new take on the Spirit of Vengeance who recently made his eruptive debut in the pages of The Incredible Hulk. Luckily, Hellhunters delivers on its unique blend of horror and action for its preliminary adventure.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson is the perfect choice to helm the writing responsibilities for this series, being the creative mind responsible for WW 2’s Spirit of Vengeance. Having honed a fantastic level of horror to his recent take on Bruce Banner, Johnson brings that same spirit here in creating creepy creatures that add a new level of danger to the worldwide conflict. The opening intro with a band of on the run Nazis and a demon that takes the form of what I can only describe as a half-rotted horse chained to a tree works well at giving readers a taste of what they’re in for.

Johnson has a good handle of the war itself when it comes to both sides of the equation, and while I wish we had more time to really get to know this past Spirit of Vengeance, Sal Romero, what we get is a fun introduction. It’s clear that the creative team on Hellhunters is attempting to pack a lot into its opening issue, especially considering half the team has yet to be assembled, and for the most part, the creators are able to keep the plates spinning in introducing this supernatural side of the past Marvel Universe.

To start, the issue introduces not just the Ghost Rider of 1944, but also has Nick Fury entering the scene alongside the “Soldier Supreme” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s own Peggy Carter to round out the initial Hellhunters. While the grouping of these characters happens a tad too quickly for my liking, readers get the gist of the characters at play here. Alongside the horror that is inherent in the writing and art, it’s clear that the creative team is having an absolute ball with the themes and elements at work in this supernatural romp and that feeling is infectious.

On the art side, Adam Gorham is an excellent pick when it comes to depicting both the real-life, rough aesthetic of the World War 2 battlefield and the horrific supernatural threats that burst their way onto the scene. The old adage of “the devil is in the details” is one that rings true here especially, as you can spot quite a few when examining Gorham’s panels. Hellhunters is a series that excels in the wildness of its premise and Gorham feels like a natural pick in depicting this new side of Marvel’s second World War.

Hellhunters isn’t the perfect introduction for a Marvel comic but it’s a darn good one. There’s far more things to enjoy in this premiere issue than to nitpick and I’m looking forward to seeing how the limited series stretches its legs into the supernatural underbelly of this World War 2-era superhero story.

Published by: Marvel Comics

On: December 25th, 2024

Written by: Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by: Adam Gorham

Colors by: Frank Martin

Letters by: VC Travis Lanham

Cover by: Jonas Scharf