Here Is What Henry Cavill Could Look Like As Captain America

With Marvel Studios’ Avengers 4 on the horizon, fans have long speculated that the sure-to-be blockbuster very well could be the last time Chris Evans suits up as Steve Rogers. But when Evans does eventually decide to hang up the shield, who would be an adequate replacement?

According to one fan artist in particular, Justice League star Henry Cavill could be one suitable replacement. In some artwork that surfaced online recently, fan artist extraordinaire BossLogic gives us a look at what the current Man of Steel could look like as Captain Americaand quite frankly, it’s a pretty spot-on look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cavill’s no stranger to the superhero genre as he’s appeared in three movies for Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and last year’s Justice League. His days playing Clark Kent, however, might be nearing a close as reports surfaced last month that Warner Brothers was considering shuttering the Superman franchise as they look to take their universe in other direction. Cavill reportedly decided to exit the role when talks about a cameo in the upcoming Shazam! film broke down.

“There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work,” a source told THR. Another source hints that this is just one big moment as Warner Bros. attempts to “reset” the direction of DC Films. This idea is backed up by comments from WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey during an investor call earlier this month, in which he said, “Some of our franchises, in particular DC, we all think we can do better.”

As he waits for more information on his role in the DCEU, Cavill has picked up a role as Geralt in Netflix’s adaptation of video game series The Witcher.

As far as the current Captain Americagoes, fans were heartbroken when Evans took to social media after wrapping his final scenes for Avengers 4. The character apparently posted a heartfelt goodbye to the character, potentially signaling the end of an era.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

What do you think, Cap fans — would Cavill make a suitable replacement for Evans as Captain America? If not Cavill, who do you think would be good in the role? Let us know in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by mentioning @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!