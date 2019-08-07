Here’s What Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Looked Like as Old Steve Rogers Before and After VFX

Months after its first theatrical release, Avengers: Endgame is finally available for home viewing. The digital release has provided fans with behind-the-scenes footage and new looks at the filmmaking process. Recently, a fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” to share an image of Chris Evans as old Steve Rogers before and after VFX.

As you can see, a lot of Evans’ look was done via make-up with details added in later. Many fans commented on the post, impressed with the work.

“God damn is Marvel good at aging and de-aging,” u/elderduddy370 wrote.

“And IIRC, the Russos said that the voice was all Evans’ work, they didn’t need to make him sound older in Post,” u/comrade_batman added.

“I mean, he was basically just doing a really good current-Clint Eastwood impression,” u/metal_signal17 joked.

“You know the VFX people are REALLY good at their jobs when the before looks more uncanny valley than the after. Amazing,” u/milky0tea wrote.

“If you want to give credit, the VFX house is called Lola Visual Effects founded by two VFX artists named Edson Williams and Thomas Nittmann. They’ve become the go-to guys for any digital de-aging and can seemingly do it better than anyone else,” u/Ser_Danksalot added.

