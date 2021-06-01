Marvel Reveals a Hero That Can Defeat Thanos on His Own

✖

The Marvel Comics universe has been getting a surprising remix in the pages of Heroes Reborn, a weekly event that recontextualizes the Marvel heroes and villains that fans know and love. Given his prominence both in comics and on the big screen, it was safe to assume that Thanos would be factoring into the event — and it looks like his role was pretty surprising. Last week's Heroes Reborn #4 created a new power hierarchy among Marvel characters, by revealing one hero who can singlehandedly take down the Mad Titan. Spoilers for Heroes Reborn #4, by Jason Aaron, James Stokoe, Ed McGuinness, Mark Morales, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit, below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens with a story surrounding the newest incarnation of Doctor Spectrum, a character with the ability to project and manipulate energy with the help of his Power Prism. With the help of a gun that can project energy, Doctor Spectrum utilizes his prism power to severely blast the hand of Thanos, which is sporting the Infinity Rings, that universe's take on Infinity Stones.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

As Doctor Spectrum proclaims, all he had to do was shoot the rings off of Thanos' fingers and throw him into Knowhere, the giant celestial head that he had retrofitted into a maximum-security prison. While the sequence with Thanos is brief, and instead pivots to a fight between Doctor Spectrum and Rocket Raccoon, there's definitely significance to the idea of the hero being able to take down Thanos so easily, especially when he's armed with all of the Infinity Stones.

It's definitely a contrast compared to how both Doctor Spectrum and Green Lantern — the DC Comics character who he's inspired by — have been portrayed over the years. While the Green Lantern Corps are undoubtedly powerful in certain contexts of DC Comics, recent pop culture adaptations and pastiches of the character have regarded him as somewhat lame. But if this fight is any indication, someone with Doctor Spectrum's powers isn't to be messed with.

What do you think of Doctor Spectrum singlehandedly taking out Thanos in the pages of Heroes Reborn? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!