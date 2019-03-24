Marvel Comics Announces ‘History of the Marvel Universe’ Series

Marvel is making quite a few announcements at this year’s C2E2 event, letting fans know about all of the exciting new series and events set to arrive this year. After the publisher revealed Absolute Carnage, from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, it shared the first info about an exciting new project from writer Mark Waid, one that will attempt to retelling an ultra-condensed version of everything that has gone down in the Marvel Universe to this point.

The six-issue series is titled The History of the Marvel Universe, and Waid is attached to write every issue with Javier Rodriguez and Alvaro Lopez illustrating. Marvel announced the series during the Diamond Retailer Breakfast on Friday morning, and it’s expected to arrive later this year. Steve McNiven will be delivering all six covers for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This could be yet another way for Marvel to bring a singular continuity to its history. Then again, it could just be fun little series to explore all of the weird and wacky things that have happened in the publisher’s past.

Marvel is sure to make plenty more announcements as C2E2 continues this weekend. The company kicked things off with a bang, announcing Cates and Stegman’s Absolute Carnage, which will bit Venom and Carnage against each other once again. The series will unofficially kick off with Spider-Man/Venom #1 on Free Comic Book Day, and begin with its own title in August.

“Cletus Kasady is back, and he is deadlier than he’s ever been,” Cates says in the video. “ABSOLUTE CARNAGE encompasses every single character who has ever worn a Symbiote and every Symbiote that has ever been, going all the way back to when Peter found the black suit. Going from there to MAXIMUM CARNAGE to VENOMIZED to everything… everyone is a target.”

Which of Marvel’s new projects are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!