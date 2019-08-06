Hot Topic’s Huge 48-Hour Summer Sale Includes Funko Pops

Hot Topic has launched a summer flash sale that drops prices on a huge selection of items by as much as 70%. The sale is a really big deal if you’re shopping for clothes, but these flash sales are also a great opportunity to score Funko Pop figures with discounts. As a bonus, Hot Topic is giving away a free Nerdette Pop figure with a Funko purchase of $40 or more.

You can shop through Hot Topic’s Funko Pop figure collection right here. The summer sale Pop figures will be marked with a 30% discount, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. You’ll also find additional Pop figures on sale in the $5 to $9 range. We’ve picked out a few gems below to get you started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Topic’s summer flash sale will only last through tomorrow, August 7th, so jump on these Funko deals while you can. The full collection of Hot Topic items on sale can be found here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.