Hot Toys’ Avengers: Endgame Life-Size Nano Gauntlet Unveiled

Now that the spoiler ban on Avengers: Endgame has been lifted, the time is right for Hot Toys to unveil their life-size version of Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet. It measures a little over 20-inches tall, and features six LED-enabled Infinity Stones (with solid light and pulsing light effect) and individual finger articulation. There’s no word on pricing yet, but if last year’s Hot Toys Infinity Gauntlet replica is any indicator, you’re looking at around $1000 for this when it goes up for pre-order.

That having been said, a 1:4 scale Nano Gauntlet (Hulk Version) that measures around 9-inches tall and includes the same features as the full-size edition will also be available as well as a 1:4 scale Movie Promo Edition that’s based on the early visual design work for the prop in the film. Again, pricing hasn’t been revealed for these smaller versions, but Hot Toys also released a quarter-scale version of the Infinity Gauntlet for Avengers: Infinity War that retails for around $100. We should also point out that both the full-scale and quarter-scale Infinity Gauntlets did not include articulated fingers, so the new Nano versions have that upgrade going for them. All three of Hot Toys’ Nano Gauntlets could be available to pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, May 9th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, many Infinity Gauntlet toys and replicas have been released since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, but this new, adult-sized replica has a unique feature that others lack – removable, LED Infinity Stones. The gems are magnetic, and will light up with a pulsating effect when placed in their sockets.

Not only that, the gauntlet is available on Amazon for around $26 at the time of writing (Note that the price has been fluctuating, so jump on it while you can), which is a whole lot cheaper than Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist. Granted, the latter includes a lot of additional features like articulated fingers and sound effects, but the removable stone effect on the more affordable version is a unique touch that would kick any Thanos cosplay up a notch. Plus, it looks fantastic.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.