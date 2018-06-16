How ‘Black Panther’ Should Have Ended

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther was a hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it is not safe from the How It Should Have Ended treatment.

The animated video above takes a dive into the Black Panther movie, which was praised by fans and critics alike, and how the characters could have acted to prevent some of the film’s events. First of all, the How It Should Have Ended video mocks the film’s The Lion King look when T”Challa visits his father on the ancestral plane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quickly, the video changes to Okoye’s attempt at throwing a spear from a car’s roof during a car chase in Korea and she is quickly taken out by the many bullets zipping by. Later, Killmonger is poisoned when he is supposed to be taking in the Heart Shaped Herb, as an elder calls out, “Wakanda Forever.”

Then, of course, Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow show up during the Wakandan civil war. After that help is rejected, T’Chaka had the opportunity to take Erik Killmonger with him to Wakanda rather than leaving him behind and setting him on a course toward villainy. Mocking what could have happened, T’Challa and Killmonger talk at the end of the video.

Finally, the video heads to the Super Hero Cafe for Black Panther to have a conversation with Batman and Superman, for a tease of Avengers: Infinity War‘s events. Be sure to watch the video above all the way through the credits for an extra scene.

“I will say I think Black Panther is one the strongest casts we’ve ever assembled,” Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. “And unlike Civil War, which was a big movie that had a lot of tough actor schedules, for Panther, we had a couple of months, at least a month and a half, of rehearsal time. So by the time we got there on the day a lot of our actors really had been able to inhabit their roles and felt really prepared. And the ones who we didn’t get time to rehearse with came pretty on fire.”

As for T’Challa’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War, the team always knew what would happen while making Black Panther. “We knew pretty early on,” Moore said. “So, I was fortunate enough to be in those early writers rooms with Chris and Steve and Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] when they were breaking Infinity War and Avengers 4, so I knew what was coming and knew that they had a really good reason for choosing the characters they did. I think it was probably a bigger shock honestly for Ryan Coogler, but here’s the good news, I think we were able to deliver a film that stands on its own and that carves out a very special place in the Marvel universe.”

Black Panther is available now on blu-ray and DigitalHD.