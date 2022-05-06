How Much Chris Hemsworth Earned For Thor: Love And Thunder Revealed

✖

As talk of actor compensation heats up in Hollywood once again following Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit filed against The Walt Disney Company and their hybrid release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. In a major write up on actor compensation and deals in Variety, the trade reported on the how talent are navigating the new landscape of reveals. Among the talent whose paychecks were revealed were Daniel Craig, who is pulling in a reported $100 million for the Knives Out sequel movies on Netflix, and Dwayne Johnson, taking home at least $50 million for Red One on Amazon. They also reported on some stars who are still taking on the "industry standard" paycheck.

Among those is Chris Hemsworth, who they report nabbed a $20 million payday for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, on par with what Ryan Gosling earned for Netflix's The Grey Man and Brad Pitt took on for Sony's Bullet Train, but also higher than Robert Pattinson's $3 million payday for The Batman. Earnings and paychecks for actors per project are seldom officially commented on by any talent involved but previous reports have pointed toward him being paid $150k for the 2011 Thor, meaning his Love and Thunder payday is a major raise, and that's not even taking into account a potential backend bump if it's a box office success.

"There's that same — if not more — pressure now to do that again," Hemsworth previously told GQ Australia about the follow-up to the franchise-reinvigorating Ragnarok. "So there's a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we're covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle."

The good news for Hemsworth is that he's not alone in shouldering this effort, even if his workout videos make it seem like he could do it alone. Writer/director Taika Waititi is back behind the camera for the film and Natalie Portman returns as Jone Foster, this time taking on the mantle of The Mighty Thor and seemingly working in tandem with Hemsworth as a hero. Christian Bale plays the villain, Gorr the God-Butcher, introduced during Jason Aaron's Thor: God of Thunder run with artist Esad Ribic.

Other returning cast members for the film will include Tessa Thompson back in her Thor: Ragnarok role of Valkyrie, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan.

Are you excited about Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.