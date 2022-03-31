Hugh Jackman Channels Wolverine Onstage During The Music Man

✖

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films, but he's also a Broadway actor currently starring in The Music Man. Jackman's final performance as Wolverine came in 2017's Logan, and the actor has since said that his days of playing the part are officially over. However, fans are still holding out hope that the actor will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3, especially now that Shawn Levy is signed on to direct. Jackman may claim to be done playing the iconic mutant, but that doesn't mean he stopped loving the character. In fact, he recently channeled Wolverine during The Music Man's curtain call after a fan in the audience handed him some foam claws.

"There's always one! And @tonyinc10 is it. Thanks for coming to the show mate. #Wolverine + @musicmanbway," Jackman wrote. You can check out the adorable video below:

The road to Broadway's latest The Music Man revival has been a long one. Previews were originally supposed to begin in September of 2020 with the official opening night set for October 15th, 2020. However, all Broadway performances were pushed back, and The Music Man ended up having its first preview on December 20th, 2021. Unfortunately, previews were off to a rocky start when Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID and Jackman soon followed. However, the show was finally able to have its official opening night in February, and Jackman received a lot of well-wishes from his friends, including Ryan Reynolds.

Last July, Jackman "broke the Internet" when he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, immediately after sharing Wolverine art by BossLogic. Fans thought the star was teasing an upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite his past claims that he was done with the character. In August, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Jackman about his recent movie, Reminiscence, and the star set the record straight about his back-to-back Marvel posts.

"I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I'm like, 'Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn't mean that. I really didn't mean that. I'm really sorry.' And I thought, 'No one's going to believe me.' But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me," Jackman joked. "I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I'm going to pass it on."

What do you think about Jackman's video? Tell us in the comments!