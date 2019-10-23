Hugh Jackman Goes Full Wolverine for a Fan & Takes Selfie for Him

He may have said — several times — that he would never play Wolverine again, but X-Men veteran Hugh Jackman did not anticipate this fan who, during a recent public appearance, convinced the actor to take on the role for a brief moment and a selfie that will likely be both treasured and kind of blurry. While in Mexico City to perform The Man, The Music, The Show (which interprets the tunes of his award-winning musical The Greatest Showman), Jackman obliged a fan who asked him for a selfie — as Wolverine. Giving a roar and some familiar body language, the actor then took the phone and took a selfie, then turned it back around on the user.

All in all, it had to be a fun experience for the fan, but…yeah, it’s probably best that somebody else got the whole thing on film because the enthusiastic Jackman may have created some photos that were too blurry to really be usable. He did it all with some good humor, though, and clearly the fans who were there with him were into it.

Hugh Jackman is a cool dude. pic.twitter.com/D8qgYjbak3 — Abdullah Al Zadjali (@Zadjali_OIIIIIO) October 21, 2019

The Man. The Music. The Show. tour ended last week. It was a concert tour that showcased material from the The Greatest Showman soundtrack album, Broadway and Hollywood musical numbers, all backed by a live orchestra.

In addition to the musical, Jackman has been busy in recent months filming The Good Spy and Reminiscence for likely 2020 releases, per IMDb. He has stayed active in the eyes of the geek community by going on social media and perpetuating a farcical feud with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Most recently, he shared a video of Reynolds taste-testing Jackman’s coffee (which we’re sure Reynolds didn’t like as much as his own gin).

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors’ Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. The Deadpool film series is expected to continue, but it’s currently unclear how it will work in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman has also said he was done playing Wolverine. Hopefully, the fun between Jackman and Reynolds will live on, because it never gets old.

Maybe some day — years from now when Marvel has their version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with generations and franchises of characters meeting up — the pair will finally share the screen…and not as a toy or a People magazine cover.