Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Troll Ryan Reynolds in Hilarious Christmas Party Photo

It looks like three of the biggest stars of the Marvel movie world aren’t afraid to get up to some holiday-themed tomfoolery.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recently shared a photo of himself alongside X-Men alum Hugh Jackman and Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Jake Gyllenhaal, at what appears to be some sort of holiday party. Reynolds sports a tacky Christmas sweater and a confused look on his face, because, as the caption reveals, Jackman and Gyllenhaal had tricked him into thinking it was a sweater party.

These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party. 🎄

The batch of photos are pretty hilarious, largely thanks to how tickled Jackman and Gyllenhaal seem to be about the ordeal. The sweater even has a personalized Christmas label from Reynolds, which is addressed to the two other actors.

The trio’s online antics are sure to delight fans, especially since it’s currently the closest we’ll get to the three of them sharing the screen in a Marvel movie. While Fox’s array of X-Men characters are expected to be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is currently a part of) as part of the Disney/Fox deal, there’s no telling exactly what that means for Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth. And Jackman, who brought his role as Wolverine to a close in Logan, has hinted that he wouldn’t return, even for a theoretical team-up movie with Deadpool.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman explained last month. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

And either way, it sounds like a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover wouldn’t happen with Jackman in the latter role.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else, I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

What do you think of Jackman, Gyllenhaal, and Reynolds’ way of spreading holiday cheer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.