Hulk And Thor Battle At Build-A-Bear

Hulk and Thor are now battling it out at Build-A-Bear! Only instead of an intense gladiator battle, this fight is all about determining who is the cutest. It’s a tough call.

Can’t decide? I wouldn’t blame you if you got both. Just keep in mind that these are Build-A-Bear online exclusive bundles. In other words, you won’t be able to find these in stores. The 16-inch Thor bear bundle is available here for $40 and comes with a built-in costume, Mjolnir, and a sound chip. The 16-inch Hulk bear bundle is available here for $40 and comes with a built-in costume, giant Hulk hands and a sound chip.

If you want even more Marvel Build-A-Bear cuteness, head on over to their Marvel page and check out the entire lineup. It includes a Spider-Man bear, a Captain America costume and several bears based on Guardians of the Galaxy.