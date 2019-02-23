Chris Evans Reacts to Chris Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan Movie

Captain America actor Chris Evans is quite excited for his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth to play the role of Hulk Hogan.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Hemsworth will be portraying the iconic professional wrestler in an upcoming biopic. Naturally, the internet went wild with their responses. Among those reactions was Evans, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts: “This might be the best news I’ve ever heard.”

Check out Evans tweet, reacting to the original story of Hemsworth being cast as Hulk Hogan, below!

This might be the best news I’ve ever heard. //t.co/oquXhJ7qJE — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 20, 2019

Evans and Hemsworth will share the screen at least one more time. The two actors are slated to appear in Avengers: Endgame releasing this April but their futures with the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond the massive ensemble remains unknown.

Hemsworth’s role as Hulk Hogan is for a film expected to land on Netflix. The film will be directed by The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips and written by Scott Silver. This is the same team which directed and wrote DC Comics’ upcoming Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix for Warner Brothers. The movie will also be produced by Phillips’ partner Bradley Cooper, as the duo will look to build on their success with the smash hit A Star Is Born. Hemsworth will also serve as producer alongside former WCW mastermind Eric Bischoff.

According to THR‘s original report, the movie is will focus on Hogan’s rise in wrestling during the ’80s, serving as an origin story for Hulk Hogan in the WWF. It’s said the movie will not focus on the recent controversy of Hogan’s lawsuit with Gawker. That lawsuit recently resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement for Hogan and the subsequent closing of Gawker, along with the selling off of its assets.

Given the timeframe and storyline of the film, there is plenty of room for Evans to play a professional wrestler alongside Hemsworth, if he is really that excited about the movie! In fact, some fans are already casting him as Ultimate Warrior or Macho Man, professional wrestlers who also reached their peaks with Hulk Hogan.

While we’re at it, @ChrisEvans as the Ultimate Warrior. Let him go wild one time. //t.co/FHl2BuftWV — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) February 20, 2019

Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan movie does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates.

