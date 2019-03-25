Hulu Confirms ‘Runaways’ Season 3

After reports surfaced earlier this afternoon that Runaways was getting a third season, Hulu has confirmed with ComicBook.com that the show is, in fact, heading back to the streaming service for another outing. Hulu says the third season will follow in the footsteps of the first seasons with a ten-episode order.

With the official announcement, Hulu also released a teaser video for the third season, featuring texts from fans asking them to renew the show. The texts are placed over footage of Old Lace scaring the utility workers from season two. It has yet to be revealed when Season three will be released, or even start production for that matter.

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” Runaways co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a statement. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Marvel Television Jeph Loeb echoed the sentiment, thanking Marvel’s streaming partner in Hulu for bringing the show back again.

“Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season,” Loeb says. “Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

In addition to Schwartz, Savage, and Loeb returning as executive producers, Quinton Peeples and Lis Rowinski are also set to produce the upcoming season. Runaways is a co-production between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

Both seasons of Runaways are now streaming on Hulu.

