I Am Groot Storyboard Art Could Confirm Drax’s Appearance in Upcoming MCU Show

Marvel Studios’ next animated series, I Am Groot, is due to debut on Disney+ sometime this year. When it debuts, as some have suspected, it may also bring back some of the foundational members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans have come across the portfolio of storyboard artist Mark Hurtado online and in it, a pair of storyboards show the return of Drax.

In the storyboards, Drax is playing a vintage handheld video game when the young spruce wants his turn at it. While Drax chooses to ignore Groot, the latter gets angry and seemingly rips it out of his partner’s hands. See the storyboards in question below.

https://twitter.com/guardiansupdate/status/1478097625861828610?s=20

While it looks like Drax may be coming back, that doesn’t necessarily mean Dave Bautista will be the one behind the character. In Marvel’s What If…?, Drax appeared and he wasn’t voiced by Bautista, but rather by longtime voice actor Fred Tatasciore.

“I saw that, too,” executive producer Brad Winderbaum previously told Variety when asked about the change in actors. “It’s my understanding that everybody was asked in some way, shape or form, either through their agents or directly. I don’t know really what happened behind the scenes there, but certainly, we would have loved for him to be in the show. So there’s probably some miscommunication somewhere.” Perhaps the second season can right this wrong as we already know that another batch of episodes are in the works.

Little is known about the series, other than the fact James Gunn has confirmed the animated shorts will arrive on Disney+ at some point in 2022 to help fill in the gaps between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

I Am Groot is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

