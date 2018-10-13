Did Netflix Cancel ‘Iron Fist’ For A New Series?

Just moments ago, it was revealed the Netflix has cancelled Iron Fist, stopping the show from getting a third season on the streaming platform. It’s peculiar timing, of course, especially after the Raven Metzner-led second season was widely regarded as one of the most improved shows in the Marvel Television stable. In fact, Iron Fist had set a record as the most improved show on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

It was but a few short moments after the cancellation news surfaced that all Iron Fist digital media platforms shared the same image — one of Danny Rand in a yellow mask with the word “Immortal” prominently featured in front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That leads one to wonder: has Netflix decided to part ways with Iron Fist in exchange for an all-new show? Maybe one featuring not only Finn Jones’ Danny Rand but the other Immortal Weapons?

The second season of Iron Fist brought forth many changes to the protector of K’un-Lun. Namely, they demonstrated that the power of the Iron Fist could be transferred between willing participants after the performance of a ritual.

That’s how Sacha Dhawan’s Davos was able to get his comic-accurate Steel Serpent powers, after all. And it’s certainly a way the Netflix universe would be able to easily integrate the other Immortal Weapons from the Iron Fist comic mythos into live-action.

If you’re not aware, the Immortal Weapons are other super-powered beings from various other mythical cities. Each of the Immortal Weapons can manifest chi in different way. Fans were treated to the Bridge of Nine Spiders — the Immortal Weapon of the Kingdom of Spiders — in a brief cameo role in the first season. But characters like Fat Cobra, Tiger’s Beautiful Daughter, and John Aman’s Prince of Orphan have yet to debut in live action.

Or now that Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) is one of the characters that has the powers of the Iron Fist, will fans be getting a look at the much-requested Daughters of the Dragon spin-off? Henwick’s on-screen chemistry with Simone Missick’s Misty Knight was one of the better parts of season two and quite frankly, it’d make a great show for the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then again, maybe Netflix cancelled Iron Fist in favor of an entirely new show on characters completely new to the MCU. Marc Spector’s Moon Knight, perhaps? What about a horror show featuring Blade and Elsa Bloodstone?

Were you surprised to see Netflix cancel Iron Fist after a much more palatable second season? Do you think they’ll replace the show with another show based on Marvel characters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!