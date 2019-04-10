Marvel Teases Return of ‘Infinity Warps’ Characters in ‘Secret Warps’ Event

Initially introduced during the cosmic Infinity Wars event last year, Marvel’s Infinity Warps characters are Marvel’s in-house version of the old school Amalgam characters of yesteryear. Taking two Marvel characters that are polar opposites, the House of Idea smashed them together to create a whole plethora of characters entirely new to the comics mythos.

While Infinity Wars ended by leaving the character’s status open, it appears we’ll get more information on what they’ve been up to this July in a series of new one-shots. Announced earlier today by Marvel, the four primary Infinity Warps character which each get an annual issue in July, allowing various creative teams to continue building the story of the warped characters.

In total, five different Infinity Warps annuals will be released, each with a different creative time. Keep scrolling to see which characters get their own one-shot come July!

Secret Warps: Soldier Supreme Annual #1

“In SECRET WARPS: SOLDIER SUPREME ANNUAL #1, writers Al Ewing and Mark Waid team up with artists Carlos Gomez and Alex Lins for Part 1 of an interconnected story, “Acts of War”!

As the villains of Warp World trade foes, it begins a rift between Soldier Supreme and Iron Hammer that could tear the Super Hero community in half. But could this criminal conspiracy be the portent of a much bigger cosmic calamity? Plus: A bonus tale of Soldier Supreme versus Baroness Umar for the fate of our nation!”

Secret Warps: Weapon Hex Annual #1

“Then, in SECRET WARPS: WEAPON HEX ANNUAL #1, Ewing and Tim Seeley join artists Carlos Villa and Bob Quinn for Part 2, “Inferno Attacks”!

Weapon Hex and Speed Weasel join the fight for Warp World as the forces of Hell invade the streets of New York City! Then catch a bonus story of the spellbound sisters taking down a ferocious furry femme!”

Secret Warps: Ghost Panther Annual #1

“Next, in SECRET WARPS: GHOST PANTHER ANNUAL #1, Ewing and Daniel Kibblesmith align with Carlos Gomez and Ig Guara for Part 3, “Days of Future Mars”!

The stunt-riding cursed king of Wakanda, the Ghost Panther, heads to the far future…in the year 2099! But can he rally the inheritors of the legacy of his fellow heroes to defeat the Martian invaders? Then, read a bonus tale of T’Challa taking on creatures of the night alongside Knightblade!”

Secret Warps: Arachknight Annual #1

“In SECRET WARPS: ARACHKNIGHT ANNUAL #1, Ewing and Jim Zub fuse with Carlos Villa and Carlo Barberi for Part 4 of the tale in “Supremeuniversal”!

The web-spinning Arachknight finds himself out of the depth of all four of his personas as his own warped universe begins colliding with another—the New Supreme Universe, homes of the Supreme Seven! Plus: A bonus tale of ol’ AK trying to persuade the Terrific Two to become a Trio!”

Secret Warps: Iron Hammer Annual #1

“And finally, the action concludes with SECRET WARPS: IRON HAMMER ANNUAL #1! Ewing and fan-favorite Tini Howard join Carlos Gomez and Ario Anandito for the final part of the story, “Secret Warps”!

Whatever has been causing worlds to smash together is out of control…and starts smashing Warp Worlds heroes into one another! As the heroes begin turning into strange new amalgamations, can even Ghost Hammer turn things back to normal? Then, a bonus tale of Sigurd Stark battling the twin wolves of addiction and Fenris the god devourer!”