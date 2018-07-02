Marvel Reveals New Details on Infinity Warps Mashup Characters Series

Marvel Comics has officially revealed new information about three upcoming Infinity Warps titles featuring the characters Weapon Hex, Arachknight, and Ghost Panther, respectively.

Weapon Hex, apparently a “warped” mashup of X-23 and the Scarlet Witch, will be featured in Infinity Wars: Weapon Hex #1 and #2 from writers Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, and Gerardo Sandoval.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the cover below:

“INFINITY WARS: WEAPON HEX #1 (of 2)

Written by BEN ACKER & BEN BLACKER

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

First appearing in INFINITY WARS #3, and coming to comic shops this October!”

The issues featuring Arachknight, mashing up Moon Knight and Spider-Man, will be penned by current Moon Knight writer Max Bemis. No artist was announced. Here’s Ramos’ cover:

“INFINITY WARS: ARACHKNIGHT #1 (of 2)

Written by MAX BEMIS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

First appearing in INFINITY WARS #3, and coming to comic shops this October!”

Finally, the series featuring Ghost Rider and Black Panther mashup Ghost Panther was also announced, though no creative team was revealed. Here’s Ramos’ cover for that:

“INFINITY WARS: GHOST PANTHER #1 (of 2)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

First appearing in INFINITY WARS #3, and coming to comic shops this November!”

This information follows the reveal of information on issues featuring Iron Hammer, a mashup of Thor and Iron Man, and the Soldier Supreme, mashing up Captain America and Doctor Strange.

Thes “Infinity Warps” mashups will spinout of the event of Infinity Wars #3, the third issue of the next major cosmic Marvel events, which in turn follows up on the events of Infinity Countdown, which involves the rebirth of the Infinity Stones and the various characters vying to control them.

With San Diego Comic-Con on the horizon, it seems likely that Marvel fans won’t have too much longer to wait to learn more about Infinity Wars and the Infinity Warps warped mashup characters.

What do you think of the upcoming Infinity Warps series? Who is your favorite mashup characters? What have you thought of Marvel’s current cosmic saga so far? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The Infinity Warps series will be released beginning in November.