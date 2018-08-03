‘Inhumans’ Star Has Perfect Response to Fans Asking If Series May Return

For the seven fans out there who were hopeful that we’d get another season of Marvel’s The Inhumans, well, we have some bad news.

Marvel Television’s first major flop was quietly cancelled on ABC after one disappointing season, and many people didn’t seem to care too much about it — including actor Anson Mount, who played the Inhuman king Black Bolt. Now the actor has a great response to fans wondering about new episodes.

When people keep asking me if Inhumans might still come back. pic.twitter.com/L1FBJ97TKS — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) August 1, 2018

It looks like Mount has found the perfect way to throw shade at his panned Marvel gig while also playing up his latest role in the Star Trek universe. The actor will be appearing in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery as Captain Pike of the Enterprise.

Marvel did have high hopes for The Inhumans, premiering the first two episodes as a movie that played in IMAX theaters before the show aired on ABC. But those hopes were quickly dashed when fans and critics alike panned the series.

But there was chatter for more episodes at one point, with series show runner Scott Buck revealing that he had ideas for Season Two storylines.

“We have ideas. We know our starting point for Season 2, but we don’t know if there will be a Season 2,” Buck told Collider. “Hopefully, there will be a Season 2. If so, we know where we’re gonna start, and we’ll very gratefully gear up and get to work… We generally know where the first three seasons could go,” the producer explained. “What’s fun about the show is that it will basically always be a show about family, so there’s always going to be places to take these characters.”

The Inhumans were originally going to be featured in a movie by Marvel Studios, but were eventually dropped from the slate and adapted as a television series. Given that move, and the intricacies of creating a shared universe, there were questions if interference affected how the show was made.

“[No,] I think we had complete freedom to approach this show in the way that we wanted to do it,” Buck said. “Jeph [Loeb] already had a good grasp on exactly what this show should be, and we had a great deal of time talking about it, so that I could learn exactly what his vision was and follow through on that.”

Unfortunately, that didn’t matter in the long run as it appears the Inhumans’ time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended just as soon as it began.