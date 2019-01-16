Review: ‘Invaders’ #1 Sets the Stage for Intense Emotional Warfare

Virtually every Captain America comic book attempts to tap into what made the character so special when he debuted during World War II, with various Invaders titles using that nostalgia and sense of adventure when the world united against the closest personification of “evil” we’ve ever seen. The newest iteration of the series, from writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Carlos Magno and Butch Guice, teases a long-brewing battle that reminds us no matter what physical injuries we can suffer, some emotional damage causes irreparable damage to our entire beings.

Under the ocean, Namor is preparing a massive army, hinting that he’s going to launch a crusade against those who live on land, despite his decades-long alliances with the rest of the Invaders. The original Human Torch, Jim Hammond, is compiling an oral history of the superhero squad by interviewing Captain America, with former teammate Namor’s suspicious behaviors perplexing them both. As Namor adds powerful warriors to his armada, Steve Rogers is poised to confront Namor about his schemes, only for a bizarre image from Namor’s past potentially shedding light on his motivations.

One of the things Namor is most known for (other than being “really hot”) is his antagonistic behavior towards everyone who lives on the surface. We’re not talking about how Captain America and Tony Stark butt heads about methods, we’re talking about how Namor regularly threatens to lay waste to the surface world, only to help out his fellow heroes at their most desperate hour. This debut issue of Invaders could confirm that these are merely defense mechanisms he uses to safeguard himself from emotional devastation, all due to his experiences in the war.

As many emotionally stunted people can tell you, the best way to prevent yourself from getting hurt is by keeping everyone you know at arm’s length. If you never let anyone in, how could you ever lose them? As seen in multiple flashback sequences, readers see Namor pushing himself harder than ever as he attempts to save various allies on the frontlines of World War II, yet even the powerful king falls short of saving everyone. Since his debut, Namor has been charming, seductive, and seemingly ambivalent to most mortal activities. With only a few brief flashback sequences, decades worth of Namor stories can be recontextualized as it all being an act. Anyone familiar with loss will see a bit of themselves in Namor, as we go through the motions of a projected image of what is “normal” as opposed to displaying any vulnerability.

The debut issue brings with it some game-changing explorations of the Sub-Mariner, yet the storylines of the supporting characters leave something to be desired. This isn’t to say Captain America or Jim Hammond’s story are bad in any sense of the word; we are just left hoping that these characters could potentially get a similar journey with as much gravitas as Namor has earned.

Zdarsky’s dialogue throughout the issue manages to bring earnestness to each character without ever making them feel hokey, a challenge with many Invaders comics given their intrinsic connection to the ’40s. Magno and Guice’s art is the standout of the issue, however, as it effortlessly demonstrates a contemporary style interspersed with pulp-inspired flashbacks which reflect the artwork of the times. The panel structure is much more linear and angular than other books, as the rigid confines of each panel allow the art to look incredibly cinematic. While we don’t assume the art will burst out of its borders, nearly every panel is something we’d love to see projected across an entire movie theater screen.

Invaders is off to a solid start, and, if the emotional angle is further explored, we could be getting an incredibly personal exploration of love and loss, which will surely continue to deliver one explosive panel after the next.

Published by Marvel Comics

On January 16, 2019

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Carlos Magno with Butch Guice

Colors by Alex Guimarães

Letters by Deron Bennett