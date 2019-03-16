‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’: Viral Tea Cup Has Fans Believing K’un-Lun Is Real

Iron Fist might have been canceled by Netflix after two seasons, but fans are now talking about the ill-fated show thanks to a teacup that sports the likeness of the legendary location often times mentioned in the show. First posted to r/Defenders — yeah, that’s still a thing — a picture of was shared of a tea set that had the words “Kun-Lun” embossed on the bottom of the cups. As expected, immortal Iron Fist fans — the dedicated protectors of K’un-Lun and sworn enemies of the Hand — subsequently joked about the scenario.

Reddit user u/federvieh1349 initially shared the image in the now-viral post.

Before we get too far, it should be noted that yes, the Kunlun mountains are something that exist in real life — likely something the dinnerware company draws their name from. That’s still not stopping Iron Fist fans from reminiscing about their beloved show.

After a much improved second season — it’s one of the most improved series season-to-season in the history of Rotten Tomatoes, in fact — Iron Fist was a victim of Netflix’s purging of Marvel Television’s Defendersverse stable of shows.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Disney and Netflix said in a joint statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

It has yet to be revealed what the “live on” portion of that comment will turn out to be, though one Hulu executive was open to the idea of bringing over the Defendersverse to one of Netflix’s top competitors.

“Marvel has a ton of titles we’d be interested in,” Hulu SVP Craig Erwich revealed. “It kind of just depends on when they’re ready, [and] who, most importantly, is going to be behind these things.”

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.

