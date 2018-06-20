Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ to Appear at Comic-Con, but No ‘Captain Marvel’ or Movies

When San Diego Comic Con rolls around next month, fans of the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be happy to know that Iron Fist will reportedly have a panel.

According to Deadline, Finn Jones — Danny Rand himself — is confirmed to appear while other Iron Fist cast and crew members are expected to appear.

In the same report, Deadline double-downed previous reporting and confirmed that while Marvel Television will have a hefty presence, Marvel Studios will have little to no presence at the planet’s biggest comic convention.

Word has it the group behind Daredevil are also mulling over an appearance as the third season featuring Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has wrapped filming. The Punisher — which is in production on its sophomore outing now — is also rumored to appear as well.

With Marvel Television stacking the deck to have one heck of an outing at SDCC this summer, it’s still surprising that Marvel Studios has chosen to abstain. After all, Captain Marvel is due out in a short eight months with the yet-to-be-named Avengers 4 set to follow shortly thereafter.

After a widely-panned first season, Jeph Loeb and company made changes in the Iron Fist writer’s room as they tapped Sleepy Hollow alum Raven Metzner as the show’s new showrunner.

Before his second season hits Netflix, Jones’ Danny Rand is set to appear in Luke Cage. Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Coker hopes his version of the character has been an “answer” of sorts.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Coker said. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2].”

Marvel’s Luke Cage is set for release on June 22, 2018. Iron Fist is slated for release while Daredevil and The Punisher are still in production. A third season of Jessica Jones has been ordered and is currently being written.