Alice Eve Expresses Excitement About Her ‘Iron Fist’ Role

Actress Alice Eve is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix, and she’s looking forward to the adventure.

Unfortunately, that excitement is all she’s at liberty to share about her mystery role, as she told Inquisitr during an interview.

“Unfortunately for me, I can’t tell you anything, although I can tell you my feelings about the role, which are genuine excitement,” Eve said. “I truly loved my character and had a great working experience with Jeph Loeb at the studio and learned a lot in that process, actually, even though we filmed it during a grueling New York winter, which I’m sure all of the cast would attest to. It was kind of a special experience.”

While no official details about Eve’s Iron Fist character have been revealed, some set photos shot during filming did appear online. The photos do not provide much in the way of context, but Eve’s character is dressed similarly to Danny Rand (Finn Jones), which is to say she’s dressed inconspicuously in a dark hoodie and looks like someone who is trying to stay off the radar or hidden. What that says about her character remains open to interpretation.

Eve is likely best known for playing Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness. She also appeared in the third season episode of Black Mirror titled “Nosedive” and in the film Misconduct. More recently, she co-starred with Dakota Fanning in the film Please Stand By, a story about an autistic Star Trek fan’s quest to enter her script into a fan-episode contest.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of Marvel’s Iron Fist,” Marvel’s head of television and series executive producer Jeph Loeb said at the time the casting announcement was made. “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two does not have an official release date but is expected to premiere in 2018. Star Finn Jones and other Iron Fist actors are expected to be in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

Iron Fist also appears in the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, which is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Netflix series includes Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three, Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three.