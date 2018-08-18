‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Aims to Make Danny Rand More Relatable

The new season of Iron Fist is set to pick up after the events of Marvel’s The Defenders, but it will also attempt to improve off of a poorly received debut.

Series star Finn Jones spoke with CBR at San Diego Comic-Con, providing an update on where Season 2 will pick up when it drops on Netflix next month.

“Well, Danny at the end of Defenders, the last thing Matt said to him before he [died], was that he wanted Danny to protect his city,” Jones said. “As we see in the episode of Luke Cage, he’s protecting downtown and Luke is protecting uptown. So when we see Danny first in Season 2, he is taking that responsibility very seriously. He’s on the streets, being the vigilante, protecting the streets of downtown New York whilst also he has just moved in his Colleen, his girlfriend.”

Jones went on to explain that the new season will make the titular Iron Fist more relatable to audiences.

“So he’s kind of at that age, and I’m sure some of you know the experience, you know, when you’re just hitting your early 20s and you’ve just got this new job and you’re moving in with your girlfriend for the first time and everything is just finally finding its balance, but with that comes new kind of challenges,” he added. “I think it’s totally relatable. Danny is in a very relatable place for a lot of audience members because of that, trying to balance those things.”

New show runner Raven Metzner spoke about the changes for Season 2, taking it from the sterile setting of the corporate world and taking it to the ground level.

“I think that Season 2 we took a holistic approach to creating a season of television which we really wanted it to feel to be on the streets of New York. So, in that way, the world of the show is different and that’s a big scene change comparatively because we’re not in the Rand Corporation,” Metzner said. “We’re out on the streets of New York. We brought a really talented D.P., Niels Alpert. Fantastic! Again, it’s all about the — that’s the cool thing about this medium, is it’s the collaboration. So it’s all about the throughline through, so our D.P. learned a lot about action from our stunt coordinator and vice versa and working with the actors and their relationship with those department heads. So it feels like a whole and it’s interesting and new.”

Iron Fist Season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 7th.