‘Iron Fist’ Twitter Feed Announces Season 2 Episode Titles

Since the cast and crew of Iron Fist took the stage last week at San Diego Comic-Con, the show's social media platforms have been releasing cryptic pieces of viral marketing. Every picture released so far shows a store front in New York's Chinatown and they have an Iron Fist-related message, causing many to speculate that the images are actually revealing episode titles for Iron Fist season two. Some of the messages include some fun Easter eggs — like a nod to a deep-cut group from the Iron Fist mythos called the Golden Tiger Gang or the fact that one of the more recent pictures includes a neon sign of the red serpent logo we've seen before that presumably hints at the debut of the Steel Serpent. Regardless, all pictures released so far also happen to be the names of various comics Danny Rand has appeared in throughout the years, really backing up the episode title theory. And now, the episode titles teased so far in the order they were released...

The Fury of Iron Fist Raven Metzner, the new showrunner behind Iron Fist, mentioned at the show's Comic-Con panel that he's a big enough comics fan, he actually attended SDCC last summer as a fan just so he'd be able to sit in on The Defenders Hall H panel. Needless to say, it'd only make sense that should these images end up as the episode titles, he'd choose the comic title of Danny Rand's first appearance as the first episode he oversaw. The special sauce really packs a punch. pic.twitter.com/tDa2xFN0B4 — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 20, 2018 "The Fury of Iron Fist" was the title of Marvel Premiere #15 (1972), the first appearance of Danny Rand and many members of the Iron Fist mythos including Yu-Ti, Harold Meachum, and both of Rand's parents. It's also the first issue the mystical city of K'un-Lun appeared in.

The City's Not For Burning "The City's Not For Burning!" is the third issue in the first volume of Iron Fist, as created by iconic creators Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Strong medicine. pic.twitter.com/SUhB9RI3Nn — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 21, 2018 The issue, which was released in Feburary 1976, sees Danny Rand and Misty Knight battle the Ravager, a fight in which Misty is hurt enough to momentarily be hospitalized. As far as the teaser on Twitter goes, it includes two yellow-glowing tiger signs, presumably hinting at the debut of the Golden Tiger Gang, a group Danny Rand fought in Iron Fist #8 and #9.

This Deadly Secret In an interesting twist of fate, the lone teaser released (so far) featuring an issue title for Power Man and Iron Fist has quite the cast involved. Just a quick stop. pic.twitter.com/mF1pg4gAIy — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 22, 2018 In "This Deadly Secret," several of the characters we've seen in the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found, including both Daughters of the Dragon (Colleen Wing and Misty Knight), Rafael Scarfe, Shades, and Comanche. Sure — the amount of characters in the comic book more than likely has nothing to do with this particular episode, but at least one could always hope for an ensemble cast.

Target: Iron Fist "Target: Iron Fist" is the name of Iron Fist #13 (1977) and it features a storyline that very well could translate to an on-screen plot. Davos, going by the Steel Serpent moniker, decides in this issue to stop working with Joy and Ward Meachum and goes off on his own in an attempt to best Danny Rand. Ready when you are. pic.twitter.com/0CY9Wrw48T — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 23, 2018 Later on in the issue, Danny and Misty have a falling out over the treatment of a villain they were fighting and Misty eventually tells Danny that she's leaving for good...uh oh.

Heart of the Dragon Going back to Danny's debut series, "Heart of the Dragon!" is the issue title for Marvel Premiere #16 (1974), the second appearance of Danny Rand and first appearances of many more Iron Fist characters such as Lei-Kung, Shou-Lao the Undying, and Scythe — a character that may or may not have appeared in episode six of the first season, depending on who you talk to. ? pic.twitter.com/Q5I6h0J9Il — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 24, 2018 This issue in particular really deals with Danny's origin and the problems he faced as he had an internal debate on whether or not to leave K'un-Lun. Although he had bested Shou-Lao and had the opportunity to gain immortality from the Tree of Immortality, Danny eventually decides to leave K'un-Lun to get revenge on Harold Meachum, the person behind the deaths of his parents.

The Dragon Dies At Dawn Not this dragon... pic.twitter.com/uLHCzqUM2E — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 25, 2018 "The Dragon Dies At Dawn!" is the issue title for Iron Fist #9 (1975) — the second appearance of the Golden Tiger Gang we had previously discussed. In this issue, the Golden Tiger Gang tries to take over the New York underworld after having been double crossed by, you guess it, Ward Meachum. In a fight with a Golden Tiger member who's posing as the group's leader Chaka, Iron Fist is knocked out. When Danny wakes up, he finds out that the real Chaka has murdered the imposter and framed Danny, who's shortly thereafter arrested, with the murder.

Morning of the Mindstorm Getting back to Marvel Premiere, "Morning of the Mindstorm!" is the title of Marvel Premiere #25 (1972), which happens to be Danny Rand's last appearance in this title before getting his own series. Great place for a quick bite. pic.twitter.com/UpbIZnXqys — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 26, 2018 In this particular issue, Danny teams up with Rafael Scarfe as the two try finding a kidnapped Colleen Wing. Throughout their adventures of the course of the comic, the two fight various adversaries such as Khumbala Bey and Angar the Screamer — the latter of which appeared in season two of Agents of SHIELD as played by Jeff Daniel Phillips.

Citadel on the Edge of Vengeance Another issue from his first-ever run, "Citadel on the Edge of Vengeance" is the issue title for Marvel Premiere #17, which was released in September 1974. The third appearance of Danny Rand, Marvel Premiere #17 also featured the first appearances of two Iron Fist antagonists — Ninja and a hit-man named Triple Iron. Know how far to go. pic.twitter.com/BszlD1RHaO — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 27, 2018 "Citadel on the Edge of Vengeance" features Danny as he travels back to New York City in an attempt to take down Harold Meachum, only to find out that Meachum had put a bounty on his head.

War Without End "War Without End!" is the second potential episode title released that features an issue name from the first volume of Power Man and Iron Fist comics. Nothing I'm not used to. pic.twitter.com/BgcYcqV9Fj — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 28, 2018 Power Man and Iron Fist #83 — released July 1982 — follows Luke and Danny as they take on Warhawk, another one of Dr. Noah Burstein's experiment subjects. With the help of Burstein, Danny and Luke are able to take Warhawk down. Coincidentally enough, if they're releasing the episode titles in order, this would make for the ninth episode in season two — right around the time Danny made his appearance in Luke Cage season two.

A Duel of Iron The first issue of his own solo title, "A Duel of Iron!" marked the first issue in the iconic Iron Fist run by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. With a cameo by Tony Stark's Iron Man, Iron Fist #1 — released in November 1975— featured flashbacks to most of the antagonists Danny took on in the Marvel Premiere title. Let's do it. ? pic.twitter.com/L2HA0cQ1Y4 — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 29, 2018 "A Duel of Iron!" is the first appearance of long-time Iron Fist enemy Davos, the Steel Serpent. Played by Sacha Dhawan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's been confirmed through footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con that Davos would somehow gain his Steel Serpent/Phoenix powers sometime this season. While we don't know whether or not he'll get the powers earlier in the season or not, this episode titles teases a large fight between Danny and Davos.