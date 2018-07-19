‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Debuts New Logo

Marvel Studios might not be making their presence known at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, but Marvel TV series will be out in full force, including those which appear on Netflix. Ahead of the convention and likely announcements about its future, the official Marvel’s Iron Fist Facebook page updated its logo to reflect art for the new season.

The logo adopts a neon-tinged look incorporated by many of the other Marvel series on Netflix, reflecting the tone of the seedy underbelly of New York City.

This new artwork reflects the logo that was spotted in San Diego earlier this week ahead of Comic-Con’s official kick-off, with that artwork also including a 2018 release date. It’s unclear when in the year the second season will debut, but with Marvel’s Jessica Jones debuting in the spring and Marvel’s Luke Cage debuting earlier this summer, we likely shouldn’t expect to see Danny Rand back in action until later in the year.

Iron Fist likely won’t be alone at Comic-Con, with rumors swirling that we could expect news about both Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two. Iron Fist will be a major focus of Marvel’s presence not only because it will hit the streaming platform later this year, but also due to the character and his series’ poor reception.

The first season sits at only 18 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second-worst-reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe property, ahead of only the canceled Marvel’s The Inhumans. The character’s appearance in Marvel’s The Defenders didn’t do him any favors, though his involvement in Season Two of Luke Cage helped earn him some credibility.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker shared with AllHipHopTV. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season Two].”

