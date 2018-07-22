First ‘Iron Fist’ Season Two Stills Surface Online

While yesterday brought us the first teaser of Iron Fist season two, the footage released online didn’t show anybody except Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and the gangsters he was beating up. Today, Jones posted a handful of pictures to his Instagram page, giving us the first official looks at several characters in season two.

The images, which can all be seen in the embedded Instagram post below, start off with a picture of Danny on the hunt for something. He can be see wearing a green hooded jacket with a handkerchief block the bottom half of his face. This goes along with some of the footage that was release during the Iron Fist Ballroom 20 panel.

Other pictures released include the first look at Davos (Sacha Dhawan) as newcomer Alice Eve’s Typhoid Mary has a sword held to his throat. We also see the Daughters of the Dragon — Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Misty Knight (Simone Missick) — about to kick some major ass.

Season 2 °°°° September 7

According to the official synopsis released by Netflix, Iron Fist season two features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Along with Jones, Henwick, and Dhawan, Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Stroup are set to reprises their roles as Ward and Joy Meachum, respectively. Missick is joining the show after spending time in both Luke Cage and The Defenders while Eve is a newcomer to the show.

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.