Jeph Loeb Confirms 2018 Release for ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2

Surprise! The second season of Iron Fist is apparently coming to Netflix sometime this year, according to Marvel Televisioin head Jeph Loeb.

Loeb, who took to Reddit earlier today to participate in an AMA (Ask Me Anything), seemingly confirmed Danny Rand’s sophomore outing would hit the airwaves in 2018 when responding to a fan’s question.

Reddit user /u/DeusXVentus asked the Marvel boss whether or not Iron Fist‘s titular character would be donning his classic green and gold costume when the season rolled around. Suffice to say, Loeb’s response included more than enough answers to make Iron Fist fans happy.

“You’ll be very happy with Season 2 coming this year!” Loeb said in response to the question.

After being speculated to drop sometime next year in 2019, it’s a surpising move from Loeb to announce an apparent release year for the show. Not just that, Loeb’s response might have fans giddy with the joy at the thought of Danny (Finn Jones) putting on his suit.

With the exception of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the remainder of the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe consists of heroes and villains in normal street attire.

Filming on Iron Fist season two wrapped a few weeks ago, presumably ahead of schedule, prompting some speculation online that the show would hit Netflix prior to the third season of Daredevil, a show that filmed at the same time.

While Loeb’s comment doesn’t confirm that Iron Fist will be released prior to Daredevil, it does certainly aid in the argument in favor of the former.

Before his second season rolls around, however, Jones’ Danny Rand is slated to appear in the second season of Luke Cage, which premieres later this month.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker hopes that his show’s version of Rand is an answer to fan’s prayers after a widely-panned performance in Iron Fist season one.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Coker said. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2].”

Marvel’s Luke Cage is set for release on June 22, 2018. Iron Fist is slated for release while Daredevil and The Punisher are still in production. A third season of Jessica Jones has been ordered and is currently being written.