Iron Maiden Mascot Eddie Cameos in Marvel's Hellfire Gala

When it comes to the Hellfire Club Gala, you never know what celebrity might be in attendance. The first look at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 came earlier this year and showcased the superhero fashion fans love to enjoy. The comic hit the stands on July 13th and features a very special cameo: Iron Maiden's mascot, Eddie. The character appears on all of the band's album covers and has often been described as "zombie-like," but he has also appeared as a cyborg, an Egyptian mummy, a lobotomized mental patient, and more. This week, Iron Maiden took to Twitter to show off Eddie's cameo in the comic.

"EDDIE??! Look who showed up at @Marvel's biggest night for mutantkind! 🔥 Check out Eddie's guest appearance in 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1, out now at your local comic book shop. #XMenHellfireGala #IronMaiden #Marvel #Eddie #Comic #Xmen," Iron Maiden tweeted. You can check out Eddie's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 cameo in the post below:

The first look at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 featured a cover illustrated by Russell Dauterman who collaborated on the comic with X-Men writer Gerry Duggan and artists Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka. "Last summer your host Emma Frost invited you to celebrate Krakoa with some fireworks. This year, it's about celebrating mutantdom's friendship with humanity," Duggan previously explained. "Once again, we have a murderer's row of talent crafting a one-shot with revelations that will chart the biggest stories in the Marvel Universe. All that, and meet a new team of X-Men."

Funnily enough, Eddie the sometimes-zombie isn't the only Eddie who is now associated with Iron Maiden. There's a moment in the new season of Stranger Things when some of kids are trying to find music to snap Nancy (Natalia Dyer) out of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) grasp, but the new fan-favorite Eddie (Joseph Quinn) only had a collection of music that features heavy metal. Eddie came to the defense of Iron Maiden in the scene and the band had a great reaction on Twitter.

"We're with you, Eddie," the band wrote. They shared a screenshot of Eddie holding up an Iron Maiden tape proclaiming "This is music!" The moment has become a meme on Twitter with people swapping out the tape for various other albums. However, the Iron Maiden response might be the best one.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 is now on sale.