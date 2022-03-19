Iron Man Kills All of His Friends in New Marvel Preview

Iron Man has been on a power trip lately, becoming the Iron God in his attempts to stop Korvac. A group of Tony Stark’s friends got together, with help from Doctor Doom and the Silver Surfer, to bring Iron Man back down to Earth. Things went poorly. Iron God learned of their planned betrayal and killed all of them. In a new preview for Iron Man #18, Tony has to own his actions while speaking to his fiance, Hellcat, the only survivor of Iron God’s fury. Christopher Cantwell writes the issue, with Lan Medina providing the artwork. You can check out the preview below.

What do you think of Iron Man taking out all of his friends? Let us know in the comments. Iron Man #18 goes on sale on March 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man #18

JAN220971

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Lan Medina (CA) Alex Ross

Iron Man finally realizes that after all is said and done… he’s become worse than Korvac. And perhaps it’s time for Tony Stark to finally lay down his godlike powers and embrace his humanity. But if he does so, will he stand one shred of a chance against a cosmically enraged Korvac, or will he be destroyed like the small, armored bag of blood, flesh and bones he has once again become? David faces off against Goliath in this penultimate issue of the BOOKS OF KORVAC!

RATED T+

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: $3.99

Iron Man #18 Cover

Iron Man #18 Credits

Iron Man #18 Preview Page 1

Iron Man #18 Preview Page 2

Iron Man #18 Preview Page 3

Iron Man #18 Preview Page 4

Iron Man #18 In-Hyuk Lee Variant

Iron Man #18 Carnage Variant

Iron Man #18 Infinity Saga Phase 2 Variant