Iron Man 2020 Announced by Marvel

Back in 1984, Tony Stark was visited by the future version of Iron Man in Machine Man #2, travelling all the way from the year 2020. Of course, we finally reach that future next year, and Marvel is giving the character of Arno Stark another chance to appear in the pages of the comics. In January, the new series Iron Man 2020 will arrive and begins an event that Marvel claims will “redefine” the character forever.

Iron Man 2020 will be written by Dan Slott and Christos Gage, with art from Pete Woods. The series is currently set to be six issues in length. After the fate of Tony Stark is revealed in the book, his brother Arno will take over as Iron Man. “How he tackles the responsibilities that come with being the armored Avengers will have monumental effect on the Marvel Universe,” Marvel explains in the press release.

Along with the announcement, Marvel unveiled the first cover for Iron Man 2020, drawn by Pete Woods. You can check it out below!

“Like the inexorable turning of pages on a calendar, we’ve been building up to the arrival of 2020 and the advent of Arno Stark as Iron Man ever since this latest run began!,” said Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. “Here, all of the larger themes we’ve been playing with will come to the fore in a big, sweeping, epic action movie that anyone can enjoy!”

Here’s Marvel’s official description of Iron Man 2020:

“The future is now! Artificial Intelligences present a clear and present danger to humanity and must be brought to heel! The Robot Rebellion battles for the establishment of robot rights! And Arno Stark IS Iron Man!”

According to Marvel’s release, there will also be several tie-ins to Iron Man 2020 that will accompany the event.

What do you think about Marvel’s latest Iron Man series? Let us know in the comments!