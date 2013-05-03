Iron Man 3 Quarantine Watch Party at 9pm ET on Christmas Eve

Surprise! By popular demand, the Quarantine Watch Party is pulling off a Christmas miracle and inviting everyone to press play on the Marvel Studios film Iron Man 3 at the same time to watch it together. After much of the day was spent debating whether or not Tony Stark's third solo outing was truly a Christmas movie because it takes place around the Christmas holiday, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party says, "Come one, come all," to settle the debate while watching the movie all together. Participating is easy but the key detail is pressing play at the same time as everybody else.

How does the Quarantine Watch Party of Iron Man 3 work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Thursday night (December 24), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Iron Man 3 -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream of the film. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #IronMan3 with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups.

The ring leader of tonight's Quarantine Watch Party circus will be none other than yours truly, so feel free to hit me up on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD, throughout the Party!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

The Quarantine Watch Party have played host to dozens of special guests and created worldwide Twitter trends on numerous occasions. To date, directors including Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange, James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy, Cathy Yan of Birds of Prey, James Mangold of Logan, Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, along with directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and David F. Sandberg of Shazam! have joined the event. Actors such as the casts of Ant-Man and Bloodshot have participated in the watch-along event. Now, it is back, solely for the fans to unite from the comfort of their own homes, to watch Iron Man 3 together.

The last time the Quarantine Watch Party brought everybody together to watch a film comfortably from home while the Twitter fingers sent tweets and the eyeballs were overloaded with a film a messages from others was in early October for a simultaneous viewing of Venom! It's easy, it's fun, and offers plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and celebrate movies we love!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Iron Man 3 begins at 0pm ET on Christmas Eve!