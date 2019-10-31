Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares A Halloween Message

Robert Downey Jr.’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be over, but he’s still getting ready to light up theaters in Dolittle. Halloween is upon us, and the star of the upcoming film had to give fans a reminder about their candy consumption heading into the big day. This afternoon, he attached a gif from Dolittle with his character leaning into a fish tank and gesturing at the aquatic life inside. He wrote, “Remember; ONE treat per household.” That might be helpful to keep in mind as the candy pandemonium reaches a fever pitch later on tonight. It could even be a good thing for parents to keep in mind, if they’re thinking about snaking some treats from their kids’ grab bags.

Avengers: Endgame is in the rear-view mirror now after becoming a worldwide smash. A couple of the cornerstones of the MCU are now on the sidelines permanently. Chris Evans’ warm smile comforted the masses as Captain America and Iron Man‘s quips zingers will be sorely missed. Downey has spoken numerous times about why he and his co-stars had to call it quits at this particular time. His comments to D23 magazine shed some more light on why it was time for their curtain call.

Remember; ONE treat per household!! pic.twitter.com/cOwRlyMYlL — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 31, 2019

“We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” Downey explained. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) is directing Dolittle from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey is producing the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Doolittle hits theaters in January of 2020.