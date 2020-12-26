Iron Man Star Robert Downey. Jr. Sends Christmas Greeting

Happy Holidays, Marvel fans! Yesterday was Christmas Day, which means we’ve seen some fun holiday greetings from members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth was his very own Thor action figure this year, but one of the actor’s co-stars took a cozier route. Robert Downey Jr., who is best known for playing Iron Man/Tony Stark, shared a fun photo of himself knitting in honor of the holiday season.

“Knot-y or nice? I guess we’ll never know…Merry Christmas, all,” Downey Jr. wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. Another Marvel star, Winston Duke, replied with “Merry Christmas!” on Twitter. You can view Downey Jr.’s post below:

We’re honestly surprised Downey Jr. didn’t use an image from one of his holiday classics, Iron Man 3 or Kiss Kiss Bang Bang!

Recently, Downey Jr. confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him. “Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep,” Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. “I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying.”

When asked if he had difficulty leaving Tony after playing him for so many years, Downey said, “I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

Downey Jr. usually posts a fun photo for the holidays. During Thanksgiving last month, he posted a special message on social media, however, this time he channeled a different iconic character: Sherlock Holmes. “Not your usual Thanxgiving, but grateful nonetheless. Stay safe, all. Better daze ahead!!! #HappyThanksgiving,” he posted next to a gif of himself eating.

During a keynote chat at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival this year, Downey Jr. talked about the future of the Sherlock Holmes franchise and teased that he’d like to see the films spawn something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,” he said about the future of the franchise past Sherlock Holmes 3. “So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?”

Both Sherlock Holmes films are now streaming on HBO Max. You can view Marvel’s upcoming slate of shows and movies here.