Marvel Introduces Iron Man Armor for Luke Cage, X-23 & More

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if Iron Man armor was custom-made for characters like Luke Cage or X-23? Probably not, but that didn’t stop Marvel from bringing the idea to life this week.

In the third issue of Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda, writer Tom Taylor and artist R.B. Silva outfitted several Marvel characters with their own Iron Man suits, and the results were certainly something.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #3. Continue reading at your own risk…

In the comic, a team consisting of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and X-23 are searching for Mister Sinister’s lab, which supposedly contains the DNA of Logan. After tearing apart a submarine, the characters interrogate a thug and get a tip that the lab is on a secret island.

The heroes have an entire conversation about how they can get onto the island undetected. If they fly too high, they’ll be seen. Then again, so would going in on a boat. This is where Tony Stark’s armor comes into play.

One panel later, all five of the heroes are seen flying just over the surface of the water, each of them in their own, unique Iron Man suit.

Spider-Man’s suit looks exactly like his normal costume, except that it’s made of metal. Next to him, Jessica Jones dons a pink suit with some sort of device on her back. After that, the suits get really interesting.

Luke Cage is in the golden suit, noticeably bulkier than his companions. Matching his size, the new suit has a massive spiked ball and chain, or flail, attached to his left hand. He can seriously do some damage with this upgrade.

Finally, there’s X-23, whose suit is a dark blue with what looks to be metal hair come out of the helmet. It’s definitely an odd style, but what’s even more confusing is how she got the suit in the first place.

The initial line-up of the series consisted of Tony, Jessica, Peter, and Luke. It would make sense to think that Stark had made suits for his teammates as a precautionary measure. However, the group just ran into X-23 on the submarine at the end of the last issue, not long before the trip to the island. So Tony either just happened to have a suit custom-tailored to X-23 just lying around, or he whipped one up in a matter of hours. Either way, it doesn’t exactly make a ton of sense.

Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #3 is now available online and at your local comic book shop.