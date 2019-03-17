Iron Man Has a Plane That Transforms Into a Robot Called Starkscream

Marvel fans already know that Tony Stark is Iron Man. They also know that, even outside of the suit, Tony Stark is a genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist. But did they know he’s also a Transformers fan? That appears to be the case. When Tony Stark isn’t sinking his fortune into new Iron Man armors, like the new Iron Man stealth armor that debuted in Avengers recently, he’s creating other toys like a transforming airplane that turns into a robot. He decided to name the plane Starkscream. It’s hard to imagine that name to be anything but a reference to Starscream, Megatron’s petulant second-in-command of the Decepticons from Transformers.

This article contains SPOILERS for Immortal Hulk #14. The issue is written by Al Ewing, featuring art by Kyle Hotz and colors by Paul Mounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawkeye killed Bruce Banner in Civil War II. It turns out that killing the Hulk, even when he’s Bruce Banner, isn’t so easy. He returned in Avengers: No Surrender. Since then, Immortal Hulk has established that the Hulk is basically unkillable. He’s also developed a new personality that is smarter and more cunning than he was before.

The Hulk fought the entire Avengers team to a standstill. The Avengers notice the changes in the Hulk’s demeanor, with Thor comparing this new Hulk to the devil. The fight ends when Iron Man calls in an orbital laser strike that wipes out an entire town and renders even the Hulk unconscious.

The Hulk took a trip to Hell. When he returned, Bruce Banner sought out his ex-wife, Betty Ross. Betty’s having a tough time with things lately. In Immortal Hulk #14, she attends her father’s funeral. Again. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross had ties to the superhero community, and so Tony Stark attends the funeral. He offers to fly Betty Ross home in “Starkscream,” but Betty refuses. She’s apparently not impressed with Tony Stark’s toys after seeing the one that destroyed a town.

What do you think of Tony Stark’s Transformer plane? Let us know in the comments. Immortal Hulk #14 is on sale now.

Immortal Hulk #14

JAN190979

(W) Al Ewing (A) Kyle Hotz (CA) Alex Ross

Betty Ross is going through a lot. She’s having a family crisis. Her employers won’t pick up the phone. And at her door is the husband she thought was dead. But Bruce Banner hasn’t come alone. He’s brought the IMMORTAL HULK.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 06, 2019

SRP: $3.99