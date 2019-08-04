Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Finds Endgame On Netflix

Avengers: Endgame superstar Jeremy Renner had some downtime in his schedule earlier today, so he figured he’d kick back and catch the biggest movie of all time. He promptly pulled up Netflix and voilà, there was Endgame — except it certainly wasn’t the one he wanted. Then, to add insult to injury, Netflix tried shoving Avengers: Infinity War down his throat, even though it was a movie his character Hawkeye was cut from. Luckily for Avengers and Hawkeye fans alike, Renner documented it all on Twitter.

If you’ve been following the Disney+ news this year, you’ll know by now the relationship between the House of Mouse and Netflix is long over. With their own streaming service set to pop up later this year, all new Disney content will instead head to Disney+ instead of Netflix. Narrowing it down to properties belonging to Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the last movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be added to Netflix and Captain Marvel is currently set to be added to Disney+ beginning at launch.

Earlier this year, we sat down with Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos to chat about Disney+. When asked if the shows appearing on Disney+ would be disconnected from MCU continuity, the producer reassured us all Marvel shows like Loki and WandaVision will very much be in continuity with what fans see on in theaters.

“No I don’t think so,” Livanos said. “They will directly affect the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some very real ways. That’s what makes the opportunity to segue into the streaming space so attractive to us at Marvel Studios. You can really tell, like a full comic book event, like a multi-issue story from the point of storytelling.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye hit Disney+ in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.