Guardians of the Galaxy Director Comments on Possible Return of the Original Ravagers

The original Guardians of the Galaxy may very well return at some point in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The group appeared both in the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and then in one of the film’s post-credits scenes, and fans have been clamoring for their return ever since. Friday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn told one fan eager to see the group’s return to never rule it out.

“You never know,” the MCU filmmaker said in response to a fan asking if the group, led by Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, would return. To add to the excitement, the fan even included speculation of a Disney+ series, which Gunn did not shoot down or debunk.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1512516536531103745?s=20&t=8GuQtwTMGzAGDn8-O2SYvw

Late last year, Stallone himself seemingly teased his return right when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began to film, and other original Guardians expect to return at some point in the future. Michael Rosenbaum told ComicBook.com back in 2020 that his role as Martinex, the last surviving member of an alien race from Pluto, could be expanded in future projects.

“[Martinex] was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy,” Rosenbaum said. “When James told me about it, he says, ‘Hey, you know this is something that could be… It’s not a huge part in the first one, but you’re in the end credits and there’s a good chance you’re gonna come back.’ So I was like, ‘Of course, yeah, let’s do it.’”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

