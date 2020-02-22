James Gunn Responds to Fan Requesting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Script

James Gunn is one busy man! The director just revealed that he’s wrapped production on the Panama portion of The Suicide Squad, and recently shared that he’s already begun working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn is also very active on social media and often answers fan questions on Instagram. He’s revealed in his IG stories that The Suicide Squad’s costumes won’t rely on CGI and that the movie will be different in tone from Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn also often has hilarious responses to sillier requests, for example, his reply when one fan asked him for money in order to buy a dog. Now, Gunn’s stories show a fan asking to see the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script, and the director’s response is pretty hilarious.

“Good morning James Gunn sir, please message me the plot of GOTG 3. It’s urgent. I am your fan,” someone requested.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On it!,” Gunn joked in his story.

The person even added a follow-up request:

“Sir, I still haven’t received the script. It’s really urgent,” they added.

While we highly doubt Gunn will be leaking the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script to strangers on the Internet, he did recently confirm that the film will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on DC’s The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.