Japanese Restaurant Crafts Amazing Doctor Strange 2 Themed Menu

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters in just under three weeks, and marketing for the film can be seen anywhere and everywhere. Toys and apparel for the movie can be picked up at virtually any big box store and now, some epic marketing activations are taking place around the world. Case in point, one Japaneses restaurant has crafted a menu solely for the film, using the likeness of Strange and the mystical world that follows him.

The Sun and The Moon Cafe in Tokyo is releasing a menu in may consisting of a burger “teleported” to Japan from New York’s Greenwich Village and a rice and curry dish bearing the logo of the Sanctum Sanctorum. That’s not to forget a sandwich using America Chavez’s logo as inspiration or the pile of pasta made to resemble the villainous Gargantos. The full menu can be seen here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

O evento vai expor uma figura em tamanho real do Doutor Estranho, pôsters exclusivos com os personagens e um cardápio totalmente inspirado no filme.



⛓️ | https://t.co/NaOcCMviif pic.twitter.com/9UfDX6z2Cb — Doctor Strange BRA ۞ (@DrStrangeBRA) April 15, 2022

The film has already started to break records, quickly becoming the best-selling movie of the year within hours of tickets initially going on sale. Regardless of the box office haul, filmmaker Sam Raimi just can’t wait for fans to see the explosive nature of the film.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told the website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!