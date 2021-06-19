Jeopardy Had a Loki Question This Week

✖

Loki is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series to hit Disney+ and fans are already loving the series after the first two episodes. In fact, the show had the most successful debut of any Marvel show on Disney+ so far. Considering it's been the talk of the Internet these last couple of weeks, it's no huge surprise to see Loki made his way to Jeopardy!.

Twitter user @makeitepic took to the social media site on Thursday to share a clip from Jeopardy!, which featured the question, "Seen here, Tom Hiddleston plays this Marvel trickster who has transformed himself into Odin and Captain America." Naturally, the answer is, "Who is Loki!" You can check out a clip from the episode in the tweet below:

Sadly, Hiddleston recently confirmed that he's not in the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. "We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy).

"There was always, initially in those early stories in the MCU, there was this duality between Thor and Loki and Loki and Thor, and Chris [Hemsworth] and I had defined these characters together in opposition," Hiddleston told MTV News. "I suppose Loki was always defined by his relationship to Thor and kind of vice versa. ... One of the things that I was excited by [in Loki] was actually in any drama, if you strip or take away from a character the things that are familiar, then something has to be revealed about what remains. So if you take Loki away from Thor, away from Asgard, away from all the things that he’s used to being around — what makes Loki, Loki?"

In addition to Hiddleston, Loki stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Lady Loki (for now), Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant in an unknown role. In another recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

