Jeremy Renner Ready For Hawkeye Solo, Warns Marvel Not To Take Too Long

Jeremy Renner is ready for his own Hawkeye standalone film but is warning Marvel Studios not to take too long to be ready on their end.

“It would be a wonderful thing,” Renner told SCMP. “Just don’t wait too long! I don’t want to be in my 50s in tights.”

For now, Renner is “not focusing on new work.” Instead, he is more content with his thriving home renovation business and tending to his four-year-old daughter. “As much as I love some of these big movies that take you all around the planet, you’re on the road like a travelling band and it gets a little unsettling after so many years of it,” Renner said.

Still, the actor is set to appear in the globetrotting film Avengers: Infinity War and likely its sequel which is in production now for release a year later. He has played Hawkeye since 2011, when he first appeared in Thor. Since, he has reprised the role for The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Whether or not Renner’s role as Hawkeye will ever spawn a standalone movie is unknown but such a title is not currently on Marvel Studios’ release schedule. Titles on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and an untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.