‘Jessica Jones’: Krysten Ritter Promises More Following Netflix Cancellation

Following the cancellation of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, the last two Marvel Netflix shows that were standing until Monday, Krysten Ritter has commented on her series being killed by the streaming service.

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our series finale,” Ritter wrote on Instagram. “I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have the best fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of Jessia Jones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show was formally cancelled by Netflix on Monday as the streaming service also cut Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and The Defenders ahead of Disney launching its Disney+ streaming service in competition with the market.

Check out Ritter’s post following the cancellation of Jessica Jones below…

While Ritter concludes her post with a “more to come” promise, the future for the Marvel characters featured on Netflix shows seems uncertain. Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb promised there will be more shows and stories and seems to be teasing a continuation for the characters already established on the small screen.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb wrote. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’”

Jessica Jones Season Three (the final season, for now) will arrive on Netflix later this year.

Do you want to see Marvel TV or Marvel Studios revive the Defenders characters and their respective series? Would you rather see the characters recast for the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on social media, @BrandonDavisBD!

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are now available for streaming on Netflix.