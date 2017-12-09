‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Release Date Announced

Jessica Jones is back, and fans can now start counting down the days until more episodes of Marvel’s Jessica Jones arrives on Netflix.

According to the just-released trailer for the second season of the series, Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two will arrive on Netflix on March 8, 2018.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones was renewed in January 2016 for a second season of 13 episodes. Production began in April 2017, filming back-to-back with Marvel’s The Defenders. Filming wrapped in September.

Melissa Rosenberg will serve as the second season showrunner. Krysten Ritter returns in the title role, along with Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm. David Tennant will also reprise his role as Kilgrave in some capacity as a guest star.

The trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two suggests that the story will deal with Jessica’s history, which is difficult to piece together thanks to Kilgrave’s mind control and manipulation.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two premieres on Netflix on March 8, 2018. The latest Marvel Netflix series, Marvel’s The Punisher, is now streaming. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is expected to be followed by Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two and Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, and Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two in 2019.