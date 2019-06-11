New Jimmy Kimmel Spider-Man: Far From Home Scene Contains Deadpool and Daredevil References

After years of being among the first to screen Marvel Studios movie trailers and clips for millions or viewers, latenight host Jimmy Kimmel is now taking the next step, and will actually become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Or, y’know — at least that’s what he would have you believe. In the scene, which you can see above, Kimmel plays a New York dry cleaner who apparently has a lot of superheroes as clients; he doesn’t quite get that Peter is actually Spider-Man, and not just a kid who dry-cleans his pajamas all the time, but he’s cool with it.

It seems likely that the bit was filmed when Tom Holland and the rest of the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home was booked on Kimmel last month. That night, they also carted out an air hockey table to pit Holland against Zendaya. In spite of both of them insisting she beat him regularly on set, Holland pulled out the win on Kimmel.

The film will see Holland’s Peter Parker taking a study abroad trip around the world, which gets complicated when he is enlisted to help SHEILD and Mysterio stop a major threat.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

And considering the new normal that Peter has going into Far From Home – especially now that Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has died – the film is expected to evolve his personal journey in some interesting ways.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.