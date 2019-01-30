Marvel’s Joe Quesada Invites Bill Maher To Stan Lee Tribute Event

By now, it’s no secret that Bill Maher isn’t it the best standing with the comic book industry. After slamming comic readers and collectors in a monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher earlier this weekend, plenty of professionals involved in the industry have spoken against out the shock jock’s rant.

The latest pro-comics force to speak up is none other than Marvel chief Joe Quesada. The creator-turned-Chief Creative Officer took to Twitter earlier this evening to off Maher his plus-one ticket to an upcoming Stan Lee tribute event.

And @billmaher if you want you can come as my plus one, I promise you I won’t ask you to read a comic but I will ask you to donate a bit to Hero and sign my copy of Iron Man 3. — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) January 27, 2019

“I promise you I won’t ask you to read a comic,” Quesada tweeted before making a quick jab at the late-night host. “But I will ask you to donate a bit to Hero [Initiative] and sign my copy of Iron Man 3.”

Of course, the last part referencing Maher’s cameo role in the Shane Black-directed movie, something which fans are quick to bring up whenever the comedian slams comics and superhero media.

“You can, if you want, like the exact same things you liked when you were ten but if you do, you need to grow up,” ranted Maher. “That was the point of my blog. I’m not glad Stan Lee is dead, I’m sad you’re alive. By the way, if someone says you’re being childish and you react by throwing a tantrum, you’re not Iron Man — you’re Irony Man. Let me tell you, people were pissed about this post, I wasn’t even aware I ruffled so many capes until I saw that forty thousand Twitter followers unfollowed me like that [snaps], to which I say ‘Good riddance, go follow Yogi Bear.’”

“I’m sorry, but if you’re an adult playing with superhero dolls, I’m sorry — I mean collectible action figures — why not go all the way and drive to work on a Big Wheel?” he continued. “Grown-ups these days cling so desperately to their childhood that when they do attempt to act their age, they have a special word for it now: adulting.”

Quesada was promoting an upcoming event tribute service hosted by Kevin Smith. Along with Smith pop culture vets like Mark Hamill and Vincent D’Onfrio are slated to be in attendance.