John Cena Teases Marvel Sandman Role

John Cena is clearly here for your fan cast. The wrestler-turned-actor is making his DC debut next year in The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker, but fans also want to see him in Marvel movies. With Marvel's Spider-Man 3 coming soon, people are itching to see Cena as Sandman. In fact, concept artist Jacksons Caspersz recently painted Cena as the Spidey villain, and people loved it. Now, Cena is joining the conversation by coyly posting a picture of the character to Instagram.

Cena didn't include a caption, he just posted the following image of Sandman:

Originally set to begin filming this September, production has been delayed to the ongoing global pandemic. Spider-Man star Tom Holland is currently shooting Uncharted for Sony and it's thought the superstar will hop right into production on Spidey when wrapped on the video game adaptation.

Little is known about the Spidey threequel, other than the teases that have dropped here and there. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, the movie will very much be about Holland's Peter Parker finally stepping out of the shadows of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

"It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a previous interview. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based."

As for The Suicide Squad, Cena recently talked about how filming the movie was a "blast" after being asked how he enjoyed the experience. "We had a blast, as with any project there are ambitious days and there are fun days. There are long days and there are days where the time flies by. Given the current state of things, man, do I wish we were back filming Suicide Squad," Cena shared.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021. Spider-Man 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021.